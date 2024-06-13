For sale: Stunning Grade II listed barn conversion with 'tranquil countryside views'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Old Coach House in badger is a characterful, Grade II listed 18th century detached barn conversion with an abundance of rustic character.

The four-bedroom property boasts a south-facing garden, two en suite bathrooms, numerous reception spaces, a dining hall, breakfast kitchen, utility, lounge, snug and an oak-framed conservatory.

Being sold by Wolverhampton-based Peter James, the estate agent said the property was converted in the 1990s.

The Old Coach House

The Old Coach House in Badger is Grade-II listed

“This charming eighteenth-century coach house retains a wealth of rustic character, combined with stylish, modern luxury,” the estate agent said.

They added that the accommodation includes a large dining hall, complemented by a lounge, an orangery-style oak-framed conservatory with underfloor heating, an invaluable snug.

“The first floor provides two en suite double bedrooms, including the master with a spectacular copper bath, an additional double bedroom, and one spacious single,” the estate agent continued.

“The sizeable and beautifully maintained south-facing garden affords tranquil countryside views and gated parking is provided to the side. Additional parking is available at the front of the property, alongside useful garaging.”

For more information and to arrange a viewing, see peterjamesproperty.com.