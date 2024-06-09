Watch: Planes, military helicopters and the famous Red Arrows amaze and astound at Cosford Air Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Against a grey sky backdrop, skilled pilots showed off what their mighty aircraft could do in highly-coordinated displays that entertained the thousands of spectators massed below.

Beautiful planes, helicopters and military aircraft of all kinds got their time in the spotlight in a packed schedule of displays - but the famous Red Arrows stunt team stole the show again with their tightly-choreographed show that painted the dull skies red, white and blue.

Enjoy our video of the show above, and see the best photos of the Red Arrows below:

The Red Arrows

The Red Arrows

The Red Arrows

The Red Arrows

The Red Arrows

An A400