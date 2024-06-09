See all 68 of our photos from RAF Cosford Air Show of spectacular flying displays and crowd fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Some 50,000 people travelled in to the base on Sunday, bringing the usual traffic snarl-ups and vastly expanding the size of the village. Red Arrow pilots were treated as superstars by eager autograph hunters.

Squadron Leader Chris Wilson reckoned everyone had a "great day, really enjoying themselves". And there were no victims of blistering heat, as there were last year.

The smell of kerosene and the roar of jet and propeller engines, entertainers, food and refreshment stalls and the opportunity to pay for a helicopter flight over the base made it a good day for families.

This year’s theme was 'Take Flight' very much aimed at exciting young people into a career in the RAF.

Money raised during the day goes towards paying for next year's event by the not-for-profit company that runs the show.

See our photos from the day's action below.

01. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Derek Herbert as Winston Churchill......

07. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.2497 Cosford Squadron Sgt Lucy Hartland, corporal Hollie Morton, corporal Gwen Williams and corporal Megan Williams..

08. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Martin Sylvester and son Roman, aged 3......

11. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Hannah Hutson, aged 15, in the cockpit of a Hawk T1.......

12. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Flanagan and Allen Gary Waker and Colin Bourdiec....

13. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Flanagan and Allen Gary Waker and Colin Bourdiec.......

14. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Singer Rich Hazelwood......

15. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.1165 Oswestry Squadron......

17. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Leo Dugmore, aged 5, from Perry Barr.......

20. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.The Bluebird Belles.......

21. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.The Bluebird Belles.......

30. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Emily Deakin, aged 7 from Telford...

27. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Ellie Giles, Daisy Brigden, George Brigden, and Darcie Giles.......

30. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Emily Deakin, aged 7 from Telford...

32. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

33. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

34. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

35. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

36. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

37. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

38. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

39. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

40. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

42. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Gazelle Squadron......

43. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Gazelle Squadron......

53. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.RAF Falcons.....

54. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.CAP 10 aircraft.......

55. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.CAP 10 aircraft......

56. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.CAP 10 aircraft......

57. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.CAP 10 aircraft......

59. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.CAP 10 aircraft......

60. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Gazelle Squadron......

61. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Gazelle Squadron.......

62. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Gazelle Squadron......

63. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Gazelle Squadron......

64. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Hawk T2.....

65. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Hawker Hurricane One......

66. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Hawker Hurricane One.......

67. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Wildcat and Wasp Helicopters...

68. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Wildcat and Wasp Helicopters.......

69. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Wildcat and Wasp Helicopters......

70. RAF Cosford Air Show 2024..Photo: Tim Thursfield.Spitfire and Mustang.....