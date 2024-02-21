DPD worker was forced to hide as armed gang murdered his colleague in street, court told

Kamaljit Singh was making deliveries in Shrewsbury with co-worker Aurman Singh on August 21 last year, when his colleague was set upon by seven men who attacked him with an array of weapons including an axe, knife, golf club, shovel, wooden stave, metal bar, cricket bat and a hockey stick, Stafford Crown Court heard.

In continuing his opening case for the prosecution on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Simon Denison KC told the jury that Aurman Singh, of Topsham Road, Smethwick, was murdered in a "planned and organised" attack by nine men.

The court had previously heard how four of the attackers were still at large, while five men accused of the murder were standing trial.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road, in Tipton; Shivdeeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews, Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all deny killing the 23-year-old DPD driver.

Aurman Singh was killed on August 21 last year in Shrewsbury

Mr Denison said that Aurman Singh was attacked when his colleague Kamaljit Singh was delivering a parcel to an address in the Coton Mount area of Shrewsbury at around 1.05pm on August 21.

He told the court: "Kamaljit Singh has said that when he was at the door of the house he heard a door slam, he saw faces with masks, he ran and he shouted to Aurman Singh to run, he looked back and he saw someone hit him [Aurman] with something from behind and then he fell down."

Mr Denison said Kamaljit Singh then heard swearing and shouting in Punjabi before he saw somebody brandishing what he thought was a machete, causing him to run.