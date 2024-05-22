West Brom launch internal investigation

The Baggies were keen to stress in a statement that the suspension, "in accordance with the club's policies, is not an indication of guilt".

However, the Championship club are taking the complaint seriously and opened a probe into the claims.

The whole statement read: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm an employee has been suspended pending an independent investigation into allegations of discriminatory behaviour.

"The club adopts a zero-tolerance approach to any discriminatory behaviour and is committed to upholding the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion.

"The suspension, which is in accordance with the club's policies, is not an indication of guilt. Consequently, the employee has a right to privacy throughout this process.

"The club will make no further comment until the conclusion of the independent investigation, which will be conducted by a leading UK law firm."