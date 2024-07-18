Shop owner still waiting for green light to demolish wall 16 months after it was removed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Applicant Simon Bagri, from UK Wide Real Estate, asked for ‘retrospective’ permission from Sandwell Council for work already carried out to the former Hateley Heath Post Office and McColl’s convenience store in Jowetts Lane in West Bromwich.

The work, which was already carried out in March last year, includes the replacement of a boundary wall in Lynton Avenue, the demolition of a rear external wall, a single-storey rear extension and a taller roof.

A decision has been deferred twice by councillors with a site visit finally taking place six months ago. A decision was further delayed when it was discovered on the site visit in January that the drawings in the application did not match what had been built so far. This led to a longer delay while the plans were redrawn.

In the latest report the council said it “noted” the concerns of residents that parking was congested in Lynton Avenue.

It stated: “However, double yellow lines are evident at the junction at Jowetts Lane which should prohibit parking where it is deemed unsafe,” the council added. “This can be monitored by parking attendants if abused.

“Furthermore, given the moderate size in floor arear to the original retail premises, it would not warrant additional off-road parking provision to serve it and no objections have been raised in this regard by the highway service.”

The council said raising the existing roof and creating one single roof would remove the ‘patchwork’ roof and improve the appearance of the street.

Councillors will meet on July 24 to discuss the application afterofficers recommended that permission be granted.