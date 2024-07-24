Man taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after stabbing in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to Sams Lane, West Bromwich just before 6pm on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics treated a 22-year-old man at the scene and provided trauma care before he was rushed to hospital on blue lights.

Sams Lane, West Bromwich. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Sams Lane, West Bromwich at 5.49pm last night. An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma team and a critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance attended.

"The team worked together to provide trauma care to a man who was in a serious condition. He was conveyed on blue lights to hospital for further emergency care."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Sams Lane, West Bromwich, yesterday after a man was stabbed.

"The 22-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries which are not life-changing or threatening."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat, quoting 20/628501/24.