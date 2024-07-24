Man taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after stabbing in West Bromwich
A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed in a Black Country street.
Emergency services were called to Sams Lane, West Bromwich just before 6pm on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.
Paramedics treated a 22-year-old man at the scene and provided trauma care before he was rushed to hospital on blue lights.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Sams Lane, West Bromwich at 5.49pm last night. An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma team and a critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance attended.
"The team worked together to provide trauma care to a man who was in a serious condition. He was conveyed on blue lights to hospital for further emergency care."
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Sams Lane, West Bromwich, yesterday after a man was stabbed.
"The 22-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries which are not life-changing or threatening."
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat, quoting 20/628501/24.