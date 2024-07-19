Prosecutors drop case against man accused of growing cannabis plants in West Bromwich town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After the incident Kashaun Hillocks, aged 39, of High Street, was charged with offences of producing class B drugs and abstracting electricity by West Midlands Police officers who carried out a raid at a property above shops in the town centre on June 4.

Since then the matter has been discontinued at a Dudley Magistrates Court hearing due to lack of evidence.

In a statement relating to the case the Crown Prosecution Service(CPS) said: “We have a duty to keep all cases under continuous review, including when further evidence and information becomes available.

"Our prosecution team carefully examined this case, considering the evidence that was available at the time and concluded that the case no longer met our legal tests for a prosecution and it was discontinued.

“Should circumstances change and West Midlands Police obtain further evidence or information to support a prosecution, the police can refer the case back to the CPS to reconsider whether our legal tests are met for criminal proceedings.”