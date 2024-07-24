Locked up: Boy was 15 when he repeatedly stabbed shopkeeper in robbery struggle

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The youngster, who is now aged 16 but was 15 at the time, and can't be named for legal reasons, repeatedly stabbed the owner of Carol's Store on Greets Green Road, West Bromwich, causing a collapsed lung and chest wound which he was told if it had been slightly higher could have entered his heart and killed him.

Ravinderpal Singh also suffered injuries to his hand, arm, upper forearm and shoulder, and still has recurring nightmares about the incident, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The court heard the teenager entered the store on the afternoon of Sunday November 5, 2023 saying: "I have a knife, give me the money."