Man, 37, with links to West Bromwich is wanted on recall to prison

Sandwell Police asked on X: "Have you seen Glen Garner? The 37-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.

"He is known to have links to West Brom. If you see him, call 999 quoting crime number 20/158101/24."