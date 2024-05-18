Man, 37, with links to West Bromwich is wanted on recall to prison
West Midlands Police has asked for help to find a man wanted on recall to prison.
Published
Sandwell Police released an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 37-year-old Glen Garner.
Garner, who is wanted on recall to prison, is know to have links to West Bromwich.
Sandwell Police asked on X: "Have you seen Glen Garner? The 37-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.
"He is known to have links to West Brom. If you see him, call 999 quoting crime number 20/158101/24."