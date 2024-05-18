Express & Star
Man, 37, with links to West Bromwich is wanted on recall to prison

West Midlands Police has asked for help to find a man wanted on recall to prison.

By Daniel Walton
Have you seen Glen Garner? He is wanted by police on recall to prison

Sandwell Police released an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 37-year-old Glen Garner.

Garner, who is wanted on recall to prison, is know to have links to West Bromwich.

Sandwell Police asked on X: "Have you seen Glen Garner? The 37-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.

"He is known to have links to West Brom. If you see him, call 999 quoting crime number 20/158101/24."

