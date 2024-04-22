Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The students from Students from Holy Trinity C of E Primary School in West Bromwich took the lead from Sir David Attenborough to become a voice for nature in the BBC’s celebration of Earth Day, April 22, in collaboration with BBC Children in Need.

The students read from Sir David Attenborough’s original Planet Earth III scripts, which the BBC said not only celebrates the inherent curiosity and passion of young minds, but also underscores the need for environmental conservation.

The participating schools were selected from across the UK by BBC Children in Need, having been identified as some of the most engaged fundraisers for the charity in recent years.

The special episode will be available on BBC iPlayer from today and will air on BBC One on May 6.

Alongside this, schools nationwide will participate in a live assembly hosted by wildlife biologist, explorer and presenter Lizzie Daly and feature a Q&A with the producers of Planet Earth III from 9.30am on Earth Day.

Schools can take part in the live assembly by signing up via the BBC Children in Need website.

Schools can also download a BBC Children in Need classroom resource pack, created to complement the special episode and assembly, which are full of fun activities including a task to look after nature and a guide detailing how students can narrate Planet Earth III themselves.

The students all get their names shown at the end

Claire Hoyle, director of income, marketing and communications at BBC Children in Need said: “The Become a Voice for Nature campaign is about encouraging pupils from schools nationwide to come together on Earth Day to learn more about protecting our planet and how we impact it.

"We really wanted to be able to show our appreciation to schools who fundraise for BBC Children in Need each year, so we’re delighted to be delivering this Live Assembly and we are so thrilled to see pupils voicing this special episode.

"A huge thank you to all of the pupils and schools for their continued support and fundraising efforts for BBC Children in Need.”