Man jailed for historic sexual offences against two children

Mukhtar Singh Bajwa, aged 67, was found guilty of two counts of gross indecency and four counts of indecent assault at an earlier hearing at The Park Hall Hotel, Wolverhampton.

The court heard that Bajwa sexually abused the two children approximately between 1990 and 1995.

Both victims bravely came forward to report the traumatising crimes to officers and a specialist team of detectives from our Public Protection Unit began an investigation.

Detective Constable Katie Kings, from the Public Protection Unit, said: "The children involved in this case are now adults and have shown immense bravery in coming forward. Thanks to them we have been able to bring Bajwa to justice more than 30 years since the offences happened.

"We will always investigate allegations of historical abuse no matter how long ago it happened, and I hope this conviction proves that it is never too late to tell your story."