Teens arrested as police drone and dogs deployed after boys robbed at knifepoint in West Bromwich

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to West Bromwich on Monday around 6.45pm after it was reported that the two boys had been approached by the group and threatened with a knife.

The four teenagers, who are aged between 15 and 16-years-old, were subsequently tracked down by the West Midlands Police drone team and police dogs and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They currently remain in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Four teenagers have been arrested after two boys were robbed in West Bromwich last night (15 Apr).

"At around 6:45pm, two boys were approached by another group of boys who stole their mobile phones.

"The two victims were also threatened with a knife during the incident.

"Thanks to the help of our drones team and our police dogs four boys were detained nearby.

"The boys, all aged between 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody for questioning.

"Reducing offences of robbery is a force priority here in the West Midlands and we are running Operation Ruby to tackle those committing crime.

"If you see anything suspicious activity in your area then please get in touch with us by calling 101 or in an emergency call 999."