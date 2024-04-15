Albion announce death of young powerchair player Logan
West Bromwich Albion have announced the death of their powerchair footballer Logan Mitchelson at the age of just 19.
By Paul Jenkins
Logan, who was a Scotland international in the sport, joined Albion's powerchair first team in July last year and quickly became a popular member of the squad.
He travelled from Dundee each week to train with the team.
A West Bromwich ALbion club spokesman said his dedication and commitment to the sport was unrivalled and the thoughts of everyone at The Hawthorns were with his family, friends and team-mates