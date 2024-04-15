Accident causes congestions and bus diversions in West Bromwich
Police have now left the scene of accident involving a motorbike which caused rush hour traffic congestion in West Bromwich.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
They blocked off High Street at Trinity Way going southbound at around 5.30pm, with congestion on all surrounding routes and diversions on National Express buses.]
But they have tweeted that they have left the scene, though there may still be some residual delays.
National Express West Midlands also tweeted that service 74 is now following its normal routes after being diverted around the accident.