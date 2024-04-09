'Another mum without her son. Heartbreaking' – Tributes flood in for 15-year-old Isaac Brown stabbed to death in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally stabbed at New Square, West Bromwich at around 9.15pm.

He died shortly afterwards despite paramedics battling to save his life.

West Midlands Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody for questioning.

In tribute to Isaac, his family said: "Isaac is a wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help.

Isaac Brown

"We are unable to understand what has happened. We just want him back and this not to have happened."

On Facebook, people have paid tribute to the young boy that "everyone loves".

Todd Price said: "Rip bro, you always had a smile on your face. Everyone at Wodensborough loves you and misses you, you were a big part of us and we won't ever forget you. Fly high bro."

Photographs from the scene, taken by Express & Star photographer Tim Sturgess.

Don Davies commented: "My heart goes out to family and friends. Rest easy Isaac fly high young man x"

One woman hoped the family can 'find solace' in their memories of Isaac.

Maria Sultan said: "Absolutely heartbreaking, how on earth can the family ever come to terms with the horrible way in which Isaac's life has been cut short. My heart grieves for the family and friends of Isaac. May you find some solace and peace with your beautiful memories."

Mandy Headley wrote: "May this young man rest in peace and love and thoughts to his family friends and all that knew him."

Another woman hared her grief upon hearing the news.

Alison Jones said: "Absolutely horrific. Look at his smile. Another mum without her son. Condolences. Heartbreaking."

Monica Falconer commented: "Got some flowers to take in the morning. Can't believe right on my doorstep it's sad. No one deserves their life taken, his poor family."

One woman 'sent her love' to Isaac's family.

Phoebe Casey Hagger said: "Rip to this young man. My heart is broken for yet another family. Sending some strength and love. Unbearable."