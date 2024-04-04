Plans for tower block at site of former drug den in West Bromwich

The five-bed home in Green Street, West Bromwich, was used to store crack cocaine and heroin by drug-dealing brothers Dylon and Reis Salhan, before it was raided by police in 2022.

The pair, alongside their cousin Gurvinder Dari, were subsequently jailed. Reis Salhan, 24, and Dylon Salhan, 25, both of Lightwoods Road, Smethwick – and Dari, 29, of The Riddings, Cannock, were each jailed for 12 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 3 last year.

All three admitted one count of being concerned in the production of a class A drugs, three counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.