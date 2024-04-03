Troubled driver phoned police to report himself using nitrous oxide whilst at the wheel
A man who was having problems at home with his parents used nitrous oxide to relieve the tension.
By Paul Jenkins
But Mohammed Hasan drove his car whilst using the substance and even called the police as he did so.
Dudley Magistrates Court heard Hasan was driving the car in Whitehall Road, West Bromwich, on March 10, and had used one of the canisters of nitrous oxide before alerting the police.
They didn't come out to him but shortly after he hit a stationary patrol car in which officers were carrying out an operation nearby.