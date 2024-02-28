US businessman Shilen Patel completes West Brom takeover

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Florida-based entrepeneur has acquired an 87.8 per cent stake in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited, the parent company of the football club.

Patel, takes over as chairman of the football club.

The club's website describes him as "a serial investor with experience in technology, healthcare, sport, real estate, finance, food & beverage, and numerous other sectors across five continents."

He has owned a minority shareholding in Italian Serie A club Bologna FC 1909 since 2014.

Patel said: “I am delighted and humbled to become the new custodian of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting project for the club to regain its standing as a consistent Premier League presence.”

