Paramedics called to early-morning crash on West Bromwich road

The incident, involving one car, took place on Beaconview Road at around 6.28am on Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics discovered the driver of the car, a man, who had sustained injuries which were not thought to be serious.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed he was issued with self care advice before being discharged at the scene.

Pictures taken shortly after the crash show damage to the front of a car, which appears to have collided with a lamppost.

Piles of rubble could be seen surrounding the vehicle and alongside a lamppost lying flat on the pavement.