West Brom fans advised to plan extra travel time as motorway works set to begin
Football supporters heading to the Hawthorns have been warned to expect delays due to the start of motorway works.
West Midlands Roads have put out a message to warn people heading to the game between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City, which kicks off at 8pm, that the works are beginning on the M5 between junctions 1 and 2 around 11pm.
The service has advised fans to allow extra time to leave the ground if travelling home on the M5 as the southbound carriageway at junction 1 will be closed from 11pm, with works scheduled to take place until Friday.
A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "West Bromwich Albion face Cardiff City tonight at 8pm.
"Works on the M5 between junctions 1 and 2 will begin tonight with junction 1 Southbound closing at 11pm, so fans should allow extra time to leave the ground if travelling home via the motorway.
"They are scheduled until Friday, February 16."