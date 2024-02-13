West Brom fans advised to plan extra travel time as motorway works set to begin

West Midlands Roads have put out a message to warn people heading to the game between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City, which kicks off at 8pm, that the works are beginning on the M5 between junctions 1 and 2 around 11pm.

The service has advised fans to allow extra time to leave the ground if travelling home on the M5 as the southbound carriageway at junction 1 will be closed from 11pm, with works scheduled to take place until Friday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "West Bromwich Albion face Cardiff City tonight at 8pm.

"Works on the M5 between junctions 1 and 2 will begin tonight with junction 1 Southbound closing at 11pm, so fans should allow extra time to leave the ground if travelling home via the motorway.

"They are scheduled until Friday, February 16."