Building society donates £13.5K to local causes after year of fundraising.

The West Brom, a West Bromwich-based building society, donated an amazing sum of money over the 2023 period through funds generated from its Community Savings Account.

Every year, the building society makes a cash payment equivalent to 0.25 per cent of the total average balance held in its Community Account to the fun, with donations then distributed to local charities and causes.

Last year saw 24 different organisations benefit, including food banks, bereavement support, community transport and a local centre for people with sight loss.

Amy Mason, environmental, social and governance co-ordinator at the West Brom, said: "There are so many incredible community groups and charitable projects in our region, and the work they do makes such a difference.

"Through the generosity of our customers, who choose to save their money in our dedicated Community Account, we were able to support 24 different causes last year and we look forward to making more donations in 2024."

Donations from the group ranged from £250 to £1,000, among the beneficiaries was SYA, a youth association in Shropshire that has been providing services for young people aged 11 to 18 for over 35 years.

Aldridge Cricket Club also accepted a donation of £500 to help support the creation of a new outdoor.