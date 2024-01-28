FA Cup Black Country derby marred by disorder ends 0-2 after half-hour suspension and restart

Matheus Cunha's goal for 0-2 to the away team sparked disorder in a corner of The Hawthorns. Stewards and police rushed towards the fans in the corner.

Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Police officers were seen using batons and supporters entered the playing area.

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is understood to have led members of his own family away from the affected corner of the ground. When the game was eventually restarted, he was substituted off for Caleb Taylor.

Eventually the players were led off the pitch and the game was stopped with 82 minutes on the clock.

A fan was stretchered away from the stands.

ITV commentator Sam Matterface said on television the scenes were reminiscent of "the bad old days" of English football.

"It is a scenario that nobody wanted to see," he said.

After about half an hour of discussions, fans re-emerged from the tunnel to warm up. The match restarted at 2pm from the 77th minute, which is when Cunha's goal was scored and the disorder began.

It ended 0-2.