West Midlands Mayoral election: Estimated results time, where the counts are and candidates

The Conservatives will be hoping Andy Street can provide a morale-boosting win for them after losing almost 450 councillors in this year's local elections, as well as mayoral races in the North East, York and North Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

Mr Street is chasing a third successive term after winning in 2017 and 2021. Whoever is announced as the winner today will be mayor until 2028.

This is the first time the voting system has been first past the post - i.e. most votes wins. Previously the supplementary vote system, where people could mark their first and second choices, which would whittle down the number of candidates until there are two left, giving the winner the support of a majority of voters who expressed a preference for them.

Who are the candidates?

Six candidates have stood for the position this year. They are:

Siobhan Harper-Nunes, Green Party

Richard Parker, Labour

Andy Street, Conservative

Sunny Virk, Liberal Democrat

Elaine Williams, Reform UK

Akhmed Yakoob, Independent

Who is likely to win?

Pollsters have predicted a close race between the Tory incumbent, Andy Street, and Labour's Richard Parker. Some polls have even suggested there could be just two percentage points in it, with some putting Mr Street ahead and others suggesting Mr Parker has had the edge.

However, on Friday, Labour and political commentators were both suggesting they could lose out after support for the party drained away in areas with larger Muslim communities, something which happened in Oldham where they lost control of the council.

Speaking to BBC news, Taj Ali, co-editor of Tribune explained that Labour was polling badly in areas with a sizeable Muslim community, with people abandoning the party due to Keir Starmer's comments in October last year about Israel being justified in cutting off water and electricity to Palestinians in the war with Hamas.

The independent candidate, Akhmed Yakoob, publicly backed by Rochdale MP and Workers Party of Britain leader George Galloway, has "essentially said 'don't vote for Labour because they are supportive of what Israel is doing in Gaza'," explained Mr Ali.

"He probably won't poll more than three per cent but that might just be enough for the Tories to keep that position."

Where is the count?

All local authorities who fall into the West Midlands Combined Authority region - Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton - are counting ballot papers locally.

Once those votes are totted up, a winner will be known.

When will the result be announced?

It's predicted that the result will be known mid-afternoon, potentially around 3pm.

Ballot papers from several other mayoral elections are also being counted today. Potential declaration times are:

Liverpool City Region - 12pm

South Yorkshire - 2pm

West Yorkshire - 3.15pm

Greater Manchester - 4pm

Salford - 5pm

The London Mayoral Election count is also today, but there's no predicted declaration time yet.