New operating centre for Sandwell business park - but only if plans are approved

Boxon Logistics from Edgbaston is looking to use Robins Business Park in Tipton as an operating centre for five goods vehicles and has made an application for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence with the Traffic Commissioner.

The commissioner has asked for owners and occupiers of land near the planned operating centre to get in touch if they feel their enjoyment or use of the land would be affected by the plans.

They have been asked to write to the Traffic Commissioner by May 14.