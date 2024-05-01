Express & Star
Man charged with armed robbery after shop staff 'threatened with a knife' in West Bromwich

A man has been charged with armed robbery after shop staff were threatened with a knife in West Bromwich.

Police were called to a shop in Dudley Street just after 4.50pm on Monday to reports a man had threatened staff inside before taking items.

Officers chased a man on foot and arrested a suspect shortly thereafter.

A 41-year-old man was subsequently charged with robbery and was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

