Man charged with armed robbery after shop staff 'threatened with a knife' in West Bromwich
A man has been charged with armed robbery after shop staff were threatened with a knife in West Bromwich.
Police were called to a shop in Dudley Street just after 4.50pm on Monday to reports a man had threatened staff inside before taking items.
Officers chased a man on foot and arrested a suspect shortly thereafter.
A 41-year-old man was subsequently charged with robbery and was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.