Driver of stolen car 'drops mum off' before crashing in bid to avoid police

Officers from West Midlands Police noticed a grey Renault being driven in West Bromwich which had been reported at stolen from Solihull. It was being driven with cloned plates.

Police said the driver tried to get away from officers, but didn't get far.

Officers from the force's Traffic Unit shared images of the damaged car and a man being arrested.

The car crashed during the chase. Photo: WMP Traffic

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "This car was stolen from Solihull before we saw it on cloned plates in West Bromwich.

The driver was arrested after a chase. Photo: WMP Traffic

"The driver saw we were following so stopped to let his mum out before making off.

"He then crashed and was arrested after a foot chase."