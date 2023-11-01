Suspected 'drunk' Porsche driver arrested after police cars rammed during West Bromwich chase

The incident happened in West Bromwich, where police say that the driver of the Porsche made off from the officers, went off-road twice whilst being pursued and also rammed two police vehicles.

The driver was then stopped and arrested, where police found that the car was not stolen but the driver of the vehicle was drunk, disqualified from driving and also wanted for robbery.

A photo from the scene shows at least three police vehicles near the Porsche Cayenne.