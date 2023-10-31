Fire crews battling blaze at recycling firm in West Bromwich

Stock fire image.

Six crews from West Midlands Fire Service are at the site of the recycling firm in Bullock Street, West Bromwich as they tackle the blaze.

The fire is said to involve between 10 and 15 tons of oil rags at the site, and staff at the recycling firm are assisting crews to access the fire by using on-site machinery.

Fire crews were called to the incident around 8.30am on Tuesday, where they say no-one is believed to have been injured.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Fire Service said: "Fire crews are making good progress.

"The fire involves somewhere between 10 and 15 tons of oil rags.

"Onsite staff of the recycling firm are assisting fire crews, using their on site machinery to access the fire and move some of the burning material.