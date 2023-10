'It has really shocked the community' – Residents react as two women left badly hurt after car crashes into pub

West Bromwich residents living near to where two women in their 70s were seriously injured by a car 'reversing into a pub entrance' have spoken of their "complete shock".

The Dovecote, Hill Top in West Bromwich Emergency services rushed to The Dovecote Pub in Hill Top, at around 12.40pm on Sunday, to reports of a car colliding with two women at the pub.