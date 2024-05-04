Tram users reminded of changes to services due to work in West Bromwich

Work is continuing on the Dudley Street Bridge which spans the nearby Metro line.

Safety critical elements of the work are completed including the positioning of the new parapets, from today until the end of service on Sunday.

It will mean there will be no services between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village with trams operating between Wolverhampton Station and Wednesbury Great Western Street only.

Metro tickets and passes will be valid on the following alternative transport options: National Express (NX) bus services: 79 between Wednesbury bus station and West Bromwich; 74 between West Bromwich and Birmingham City Centre; 47 between Wednesbury bus station and West Bromwich ; 80 between West Bromwich and Five Ways, Birmingham ; 101 between Handsworth and Colmore Rowe, Birmingham city centre; All services between Colmore Row and Edgbaston

The timetable for these services has been enhanced to provide a more frequent service and include a connecting service for the first and last tram times.

On the trains, tickets will be valid West Midlands Railway services (season ticket holders only) between Wolverhampton and Birmingham (including any station served along this route, between these stops); The Hawthorns, Jewellery Quarter, Snow Hill and Five Ways

There will also be disruption between Monday May 6 until Thursday May 16 as work continues, including no services between Black Lake and Edgbaston Village.

For full details of all the changes and services affected, go to https://www.westmidlandsmetro.com/disruptions/dudleystreetbridgeworks/

Monday 6 May†, Tuesday 7 May and Thursday 9 May and

Sunday 12 May until Thursday 16 May