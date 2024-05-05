Haulier has plans to expand into Oldbury

Amrit Pal Singh trading as Riar Sabb Transport of Beaconsfield Street West Bromwich is applying to use Tat Bank Road, Oldbury.

Owners or occupiers of land, including building near the operating centre who believe their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.