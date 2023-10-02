Heroic pair who restrained 'aggressive' man in West Bromwich bus attack recognised

Radhey Yadav and Om Parkash Malhi pictured with Chief Constable Craig Guildford

Radhey Yadav, 57, and Om Parkash Malhi, 64, were travelling on a bus in the town on the afternoon of May 12, 2022, when a man who was riding on a bike became aggravated, forcing his way onto the bus and acting abusively towards the driver.

The pair approached the man in an attempt to defuse the situation which was met with aggression, with the man threatening to stab them with a smashed beer bottle he held in his hand.

The men, who are both from Oldbury, then restrained the attacker until West Midlands Police officers arrived at the scene where he was arrested.

During the incident, Mr Yadav suffered an injury to his left hand whilst Mr Malhi suffered injuries to his face and neck from the broken bottle.

In recognition of their bravery, the men have received Good Citizen Awards from West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford.