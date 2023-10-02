Heroic pair who restrained 'aggressive' man in West Bromwich bus attack recognised

By Isabelle ParkinWest BromwichPublished: Comments

Two men who restrained an "aggressive" and "threatening" man who forced his way onto a bus in West Bromwich and threatened to glass them have been commended for their bravery.

Radhey Yadav and Om Parkash Malhi pictured with Chief Constable Craig Guildford
Radhey Yadav and Om Parkash Malhi pictured with Chief Constable Craig Guildford

Radhey Yadav, 57, and Om Parkash Malhi, 64, were travelling on a bus in the town on the afternoon of May 12, 2022, when a man who was riding on a bike became aggravated, forcing his way onto the bus and acting abusively towards the driver.

The pair approached the man in an attempt to defuse the situation which was met with aggression, with the man threatening to stab them with a smashed beer bottle he held in his hand.

The men, who are both from Oldbury, then restrained the attacker until West Midlands Police officers arrived at the scene where he was arrested.

During the incident, Mr Yadav suffered an injury to his left hand whilst Mr Malhi suffered injuries to his face and neck from the broken bottle.

In recognition of their bravery, the men have received Good Citizen Awards from West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford.

They will also receive a Police Public Silver Medal later this year.

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Oldbury
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News