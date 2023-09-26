The incident happened on All Saints Road in West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street Map

All Saints Way in West Bromwich was left closed off for around 45 minutes after the collision, which happened around 8.15am.

A crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service stopped at the scene to offer assistance, although no injuries were reported, and called West Midlands Fire Service to request removal of the cars.

A fire engine from West Bromwich arrived at the scene three minutes later and assisted in the removal of the cars, with the road reopening around 9.01am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance crew on All Saints Way provided assistance to the drivers of the cars, but no injuries were reported.

"However, the fire service was called to help with safely removing the cars from the road."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 8.15am on Tuesday (26 September), we responded to an incident on All Saints Way, West Bromwich.

"A fire engine from West Bromwich responded, arriving at the scene within three minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a collision involving three cars. No-one was trapped in their vehicles. A man and a woman received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

"Saints Way was closed for a short time but has since re-opened.

"Firefighters made the vehicles safe and handed the scene over to the police, who arranged recovery of the vehicles.