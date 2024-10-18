Busy West Bromwich McDonald's reopens with new look - here's what to expect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fast-food restaurant on All Saints Way opened its doors to customers this week following its closure on September 23.

People visiting the eatery can expect to find a "more contemporary" dining area.

The All Saints Way site reopened to customers this week

The front counter has been removed in the restaurant, with dedicated areas created for the different ways to order which McDonald's said will be "more efficient".

Employees have also benefitted from the makeover, with the staff room redesigned.

Staff at the All Saints Way McDonald's which reopened to customers this week

The refurbishment forms part of the fast food giant's 'convenience of the future' restaurant revamp programme, which sees a new restaurant layout combined with the latest technology to offer a better customer experience.

Doug Wright MBE, who owns and operates 26 McDonald's restaurants across the West Midlands, said: "I’m proud to reinvest in our All Saints Way restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year.

"The dining area is more contemporary with separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for both our Sandwell customers and our staff."

Pictures taken at the site two days after is closure as work began on the refurb

Work was quick to start on the refurbishment project upon the closure of the site in September, with a large skip and workmen spotted at the site within days.