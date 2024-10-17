Prolific offender jailed after breaching police notice four times in four days
A prolific offender who has plagued West Bromwich Town Centre with anti-social behaviour has been jailed.
Plus
By Lauren Hill
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ajmer Singh was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) last month after continually breaching police notices which prevented him from acting in a drunken and disorderly manner.
The CBO held 48-year-old Singh to several conditions and was in place for two years.