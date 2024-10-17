Express & Star
Prolific offender jailed after breaching police notice four times in four days

A prolific offender who has plagued West Bromwich Town Centre with anti-social behaviour has been jailed.

By Lauren Hill
Published

Ajmer Singh was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) last month after continually breaching police notices which prevented him from acting in a drunken and disorderly manner.

The CBO held 48-year-old Singh to several conditions and was in place for two years.

Ajmer Singh
