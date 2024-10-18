Day Cliff preached at Black Country church

Although this photo is from well over 50 years ago, you may well recognise him, as he is famously the Peter Pan of pop.

It is of course the pop star Cliff Richard who, for reasons readers with a long memory may be able to help us with, went along to a West Bromwich church to sing and preach in 1969.

His appearance at Holy Trinity Church on Sunday, February 16, resulted in the unusual scene of youngsters queuing to get in to a place of worship. Cliff had been a big star since the late 1950s, when he was initially marketed as a sort of British version of Elvis.

Cliff – he's now Sir Cliff – had become a born-again Christian in the mid-1960s, which was not a very rock and roll thing to do at the time, but his career continued and the hits kept coming, including "Congratulations" which was Britain's 1968 entry in the Eurovision Song Contest. It was denied victory by a single point.

After his conversion he balanced his career with his evangelical work and no doubt his visit to the West Bromwich church was part of that, although the Star's coverage at the time doesn't explain.

Today Cliff, who has just turned 84, can look back on unmatched achievements, with over 100 hits, including more Top 10 hits than any other artist, and being the only singer to have had Number Ones in five separate decades.

He was awarded a knighthood in 1995 for services to charity.