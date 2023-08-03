Driver arrested after police chase ends with car crashing into bus stop

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

A driver has been arrested after a police chase ended with them crashing into a bus stop.

The car crashed next to a bus stop on Walsall Road. Photo: WMP Traffic
The chase on Wednesday evening involved traffic officers from West Midlands Police Traffic pursuing a white Volkswagen Golf in the Stone Cross area of West Bromwich.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the Golf lost control and crashed into a bus stop outside Stone Cross Hardware ended on Walsall Road.

The impact least one of the wheels left severely damaged with the tyre ripped off.

The damage to the car was extensive, including a wheel being completely destroyed. Photo: WMP Traffic

Officers from the force checked the car, which was initially thought to be stolen but was found not to be. However, the driver had no documents and was arrested and remanded into custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Traffic said: "This VW failed to stop for us in Stone Cross and crashed after a pursuit before the driver was arrested.

"It turned out not to be stolen as we first thought, but he had no documents.

"Amazingly, we chased him the week before in a different car which he also crashed and he’s now been remanded."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

