Driver arrested after police chase ends with car crashing into bus stop

The car crashed next to a bus stop on Walsall Road. Photo: WMP Traffic

The chase on Wednesday evening involved traffic officers from West Midlands Police Traffic pursuing a white Volkswagen Golf in the Stone Cross area of West Bromwich.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the Golf lost control and crashed into a bus stop outside Stone Cross Hardware ended on Walsall Road.

The impact least one of the wheels left severely damaged with the tyre ripped off.

The damage to the car was extensive, including a wheel being completely destroyed. Photo: WMP Traffic

Officers from the force checked the car, which was initially thought to be stolen but was found not to be. However, the driver had no documents and was arrested and remanded into custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Traffic said: "This VW failed to stop for us in Stone Cross and crashed after a pursuit before the driver was arrested.

"It turned out not to be stolen as we first thought, but he had no documents.