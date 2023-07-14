West Bromwich shopping centre celebrates ten years

New Square Shopping Centre

The centre opened in July 2013 as part of a wider generation of West Bromwich and created 1,200 jobs in the area. It is now home to 44 shops and restaurants, including national chains H&M, River Island, Primark, and Nandos.

Over the last 10 years, New Square has staged over 50 events for local families and attracted over 72 million visitors.

Highlights include unveiling the celebration statue in 2019, donating over £10,000 to local charities, and winning two awards – Best Shopping Experience in the Birmingham Business Awards in 2018 , and Shopping Centre of the Year in 2019.

The new community garden is in the process of being created as part of the birthday celebrations and will provide a relaxing green space for people to rest and reflect, as well as connect with others.

It will include floral displays, areas of planting, a wormery, a bug hotel, a water collection butt, and additional seating and is due to be completed by the end of July.

New Square will also be making a £200 donation to a local charity, The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, which supports people across the West Midlands with a range of mental health issues.

A free special edition, 10th birthday magazine is also being produced, which looks back at the highlights from the past decade as well as the latest fashion and interior news, customer comments, and a competition to win a £500 shopping spree

The centre management will also be staging a number of ‘random acts of kindness’ over the summer, giving away gift cards to unsuspecting shoppers.

Jackie Clay, centre manager at New Square Shopping Centre said: “During our tenth year, we want to give back to our community and so we’ll be embarking on a number of projects that will benefit the people who live and work in the local area.

" From recycling and tackling waste to volunteering and charity fundraising – it will be a feel-good year and we can’t wait to get started.”