Man taken to hospital and residents rehoused after van hits house in West Bromwich

The aftermath of the crash. Photo: West Bromwich Fire Station

The white van hit a house in Clifford Road on Saturday, badly damaging a low brick wall under a window.

West Bromwich fire crews and West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics attended, after reports that two people had been injured in the crash.

Crews took one man to hospital from the scene, suffering leg and face injuries.

Sandwell Council provided accommodation for the residents overnight and helped in making the house safe.