Sadness as Harvester announces closure of West Bromwich restaurant

Harvester, New Square

Disappointed customers reacted with sadness after the restaurant announced on Facebook it will be closing.

The New Square restaurant's management said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that our wonderful site Harvester New Square will be closing permanently this weekend.

"The decision has not been taken lightly, however we are so thankful to all of you for your custom and support over the last few years.

"We look forward to seeing you over the next few days, please bare with us as we navigate through a difficult few days ahead."

The management added: "Our last day of trade will be Sunday. Thank you to West Bromwich for being our home and we wish you all well."

Nearly 100 people commented on the Facebook post, the majority lamenting the decision of the chain leaving the town.

Sara Fullwood said: "So sad the staff will be missed so much there a great group."

Paul Davis added: "I'm going to miss all the great staff at this place."

Susan Westwood added: "Not many pubs left in West Brom now."

However, some customers complained The Harvester's prices were too high.

Kerry James said: "Maybe you should of looked at your prices, Harvester always have been too expensive. Know your area, do you think many people in West Brom can keep eating there regular with your prices?"

Harvester's closure is a blow to the town centre coming a week after national pub chain Wetherspoons pulled out of West Bromwich.