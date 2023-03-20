Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital after two lorries crash on M5 in Sandwell

By Eleanor LawsonWest BromwichPublished:

A man has been taken to hospital after two lorries collided on the M5 in West Bromwich.

A man was taken to Sandwell General Hospital after the crash
A man was taken to Sandwell General Hospital after the crash

The incident happened between Junction 1 of the M5 in West Bromwich and Junction 8 of the M6 in Wednesbury.

Two lanes of the M5 were closed while emergency services were at the scene, but both have since reopened.

National Highways said that two miles of congestion built up, causing delays before the lanes reopened.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision on the M5 southbound near Junction 1, West Bromwich at 1.38pm.

"An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two lorries had been involved in a collision.

"Ambulance staff assessed one patient, a man, before conveying him to Sandwell District General Hospital for further treatment."

