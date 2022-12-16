First phase of work to rejuvenate West Bromwich town centre is complete

Chris Hinson, chair of West Bromwich Town Deal Board and Councillor Peter Hughes pose at Farley Fountain

Sandwell Council has delivered a range of improvements to the appearance of West Bromwich town centre on the Princess Parade and Bull Street section of High Street, including the restoration of Farley Fountain and Dartmouth Clock Tower.

The culturally important pieces of West Bromwich’s architecture have been restored and redecorated with green, blue and gold heritage colour tones to bring a fresh look.

In Dartmouth Square, new paving, winter cherry blossom and liquidambar trees and seating have been installed to give it an improved look and feel.

This area will link into phase two of the Urban Greening Project along Bull Street and the Towns Fund West Bromwich Connected Project along Spon Lane, both of which are due to start in the New Year.

Work on the Urban Greening Project, which is part of the West Bromwich Town Deal to rejuvenate the town centre with £1,220,000 in support from the government’s Towns Fund, began at the end of August this year.

Other completed works include the renewal and repair of existing paving slabs along Princess Parade and additional repair works along Duchess Parade.

Four new seating structures have also been installed, planted with bee and butterfly friendly plants, shrubs and flowers.

There is a new play space along High Street, new benches have been installed and the council will be installing new bins in the New Year and looking at further measures to reduce and enforce the presence of vehicles along the High Street during pedestrianised hours.

West Bromwich will also see lighting upgrades in the new year, including new LED light fittings on repainted columns and also a new colour changing light system.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: “I am delighted to see the completion of phase one of this exciting project to rejuvenate the town centre and provide local people with economic, environmental and health benefits.

"The improved appearance will also help lift perceptions of the town and hopefully bring more footfall to the High Street.

“Our contractors, working with other suppliers from the Black Country, have done well to deliver these works to schedule, and we expect to see the remaining improvements completed on time and with minimal inconvenience to the public.”

Chris Hinson, chairman of West Bromwich Town Deal Board, said: “This project is just the first step in the renovation and reinvigoration of West Bromwich town centre.

"The excellent work delivered here will help us achieve our longer term aims to create a better environment in which we live and work, unlocking new sites for development, creating educational and career opportunities and transforming our high street into a place people want to visit again and again."