Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in West Bromwich

All Saints Way, West Bromwich

Emergency services were called to the scene in All Saints Way, West Bromwich, at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved was spoken to by officers and police are reviewing CCTV footage.

Police officers temporarily closed the road, but it reopened at about 7pm.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a woman pedestrian was hit by a car in All Saints Way, West Bromwich, at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

"Officers attended and the woman in her 40s was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with injuries which are believed not to be life-threatening.

"The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle involved has been spoken to by officers along with witnesses and CCTV is also being reviewed.

"The road was reopened to traffic by about 7pm.