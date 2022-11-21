Active youngsters go extra mile to help their school

Rhiyun and Rhea Chauhan walked 10 miles to help raise funds for a new defibrillator for St John Bosco Primary School in West Bromwich. They are pictured with their brother Jovan Chauhan and Deborah Whitehouse from the school.

Rhiyun and Rhea Chauhan from West Bromwich took on a personal challenge to support their school St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, which was raising funds towards buying a community defibrillator.

To help with raising the funds, Rhiyun, aged eight, and Rhea, aged seven, decided to talk 10 miles during the October half-term holidays, with their 11-month-old brother Jovan joining them from his buggy.

Their parents Rita and Sandeep joined them in the challenge, which saw them take in walks in parks and other outdoor areas during half-term, walking each day despite the poor weather.

Rita said it was great to see her children take on a challenge and have fun doing it.

She said: "It was great as they did it during half-term, when the weather was awful and when we would have ordinarily stayed home, but it gave them the determination to go out in whatever weather there was and take on the challenge.

"Their dad and I joined in as well and it was wonderful to see them take on a challenge that was so beneficial to them in terms of getting up and being active, but also for what they were doing for the community and their school.

"It was also lovely to see their faces every time they got money off of someone or saw that someone had donated to their donations page."

The pair have raised more than £300 towards the defibrillator, which is now installed at the school in a lockable container and is available for anyone in the community.

Ms Chauhan said that if anyone want to donate to her children's funding page, it would be used to help train people on how to use the defibrillator and, additionally, help to replace and repair parts in the future.