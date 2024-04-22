Fundraiser for funeral of 15-year-old fatally stabbed in West Bromwich reaches halfway mark

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The teenager died after he was knifed in New Square at around 9.15pm on April 7.

In the days following the tragic incident, a GoFundMe page was set up in his memory by organisers Rhys B and Archie Leonard Quinn.

Isaac Brown.

The fundraiser was launched to raise money for Isaac's funeral, with a goal of £12,000.

As of Monday afternoon, it had surpassed its halfway point, having generated £6,050 in donations.

Forensic investigators at the scene the morning after the fatal stabbing

A sea of tributes adorned the scene of the fatal stabbing New Square in the days following Isaac's death, including dozens of bouquets of flowers and candles.

Personal letters were also left at the site as well-wishers turned out to pay their respects.

Tributes to Isaac Brown left in New Square, West Bromwich, in the days following his death

Two boys, aged 13 and 17, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 12 charged with Isaac's murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The youths, who are from Smethwick and cannot be named because of their age, were remanded to custody and ordered to appear at the same court for a further hearing in June.

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further inquiries, police previously confirmed.

To donate towards the fundraiser, go to gofundme.com/f/to-raise-money-for-the-tragic-passing-of-isaac-brown