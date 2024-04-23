Public appeal launched to find man reported missing from hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Birmingham Police have launched the appeal to ask for help finding Harminder, who has gone missing from Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday.

The force said the 48-year-old was wearing a black jacket with yellow on the back, blue jeans and white trainers.

It also said that Harminder liked to visit parks and might be in West Bromwich and asked that if anyone saw him to call 999.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "Have you seen Harminder, aged 48?

"He's gone missing from Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital today and we're worried about him.

"He was wearing a black jacket with yellow on the back, blue jeans and white trainers.

"Harminder likes to visit parks, and may in the West Bromwich area.

"Call 999 if you see him, quoting log 2876 of April 22."