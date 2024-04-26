Knife arches, warrants and increased patrols all part of police day of activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from every department of West Midlands Police were out in force across Sandwell on Thursday as part of a day of action for a force-wide initiative called Operation Advance.

The initiative sees extra officers on the streets and specialist departments such as roads policing, the dog unit and drones team in the borough for 24 hours, focussing on priorities which, for Sandwell, included serious youth violence, anti-social behaviour, theft and county lines operations.

Off-road bikes were taken off the road in around Wednesbury and Rowley Regis, while warrants on suspected drug dens were acted on and three men were arrested for stealing a mobile phone in Cradley Heath and a traffic operation took place in Great Bridge.

Officers were available to chat to members of the public

In West Bromwich, there were several events take place as part of Operation Advance, with a knife arch being present in the bus station and anyone walking through the area being asked to walk under it.

The force said that the operation had been planned long before the recent death of Isaac Brown, who died after being stabbed outside the New Square Shopping Centre on April 7, but said the 15-year-old's death had made the activity even more pertinent.

Officers from West Midlands Police were joined by Police Community Support Officers and chief inspector of Sandwell Police Paul Griffiths at the arch, which saw only one person outright refuse to walk under the arch and subsequently be spoken to by officers at the scene.

Chief Inspector Paul Griffiths chats to Omar and Haruna, traders on West Bromwich High Street

Chief inspector Griffiths was also out on the High Street and market area speaking to traders about the issues they felt they were facing, while multiple groups of officers could be seen walking around areas like the bus and metro stations, New Square and along the high street.

He said some of the biggest issues identified in the town were around anti-social behaviour and the sizes of some of the groups identified in the town.

He said: "In West Bromwich, there is a lot of what would be classed as anti-social behaviour and that comes from fear of some of the groups of people.

The knife arch was set up in West Bromwich bus station

"Obviously, it's a focal point in terms of tram stops, the college and the bus routes and there are a lot of people who go to Sandwell College and don't necessarily live in Sandwell, so we do tend to get a lot of people congregating at the same time.

"They're not usually doing anything wrong, but it can be intimidating for market traders and some local people, so that's what we have to look at and to provide reassurance to shopkeepers."

Officers stand guard outside the shop raided as part of a drugs warrant

The final part of the day saw a drugs warrant executed on a shop on New Street, which was based on intelligence gathered and saw officers enter the shop and close the outside shutters, with colleagues outside to guard the area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We acted on intelligence and executed a drugs warrant at a shop in New Street in West Bromwich.

"This was done alongside partner agencies and searches are currently ongoing."

People were asked to go through the knife arch if walking through the bus station

To find out more about the work done by West Midlands Police in Sandwell for Operation Action, go to west-midlands.police.uk/your-local-police/op-advance/sandwell-april#