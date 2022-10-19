Hundreds sign petition against West Bromwich parking charge hike

The car park on Sandwell Road/Temple Street in West Bromwich is one of those impacted by the plans

Sandwell Council wants to hike the cost of a season ticket on the town's car parks from £240 to £800 – a rise of 233 per cent.

The proposals would see charges on car parks in other parts of the borough, including Oldbury and Smethwick, increase to £400.

A petition launched by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards against the plans has been signed by 464 residents. It has been submitted to council leader Kerrie Carmichael.

Ms Richards said: "There is absolutely no need to hit hard working people who live and work in West Bromwich with a drastic increase in charges.

"There is even less reason to target those people specifically by setting charges in our town twice as high as anywhere else in the borough. It’s almost as if they don’t want anyone to visit West Bromwich.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has signed my petition, demonstrating that local people are opposed to this car tax on working people in our town.

"It is now up to the council to show that they are listening to the concerns of my constituents and reverse this damaging proposal."

The car park at Church Street (East) in West Bromwich could see prices more than triple

Council chiefs say the move will bring the borough's charges "up to date" and ensure the authority can "continue to meet the cost of providing quality car parks and related services".

Under the plans, the all-day charge on long stay car parks in West Bromwich will double from £4 to £8 next year, rising to £10 by 2027.

Other car parks in the borough will see season ticket prices increase 67 per cent to £400 in 2023, with the cost then going up by £50-a-year until it hits £600 in 2027.

A season ticket for West Bromwich car parks is set to rise to £1,200 by 2027.