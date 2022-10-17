Boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car in West Bromwich

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Hill Top and Holloway Bank just before 4pm on Saturday, October 15.
An ambulance and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene and assessed the boy before taking him to Sandwell Hospital.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.59pm to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of Hill Top and Holloway Bank, West Bromwich.
"An ambulance and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.
"The pedestrian, a boy, was assessed by ambulance staff before being conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment."