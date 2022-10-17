Boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car in West Bromwich

Holloway Bank. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Hill Top and Holloway Bank just before 4pm on Saturday, October 15.

An ambulance and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene and assessed the boy before taking him to Sandwell Hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.59pm to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of Hill Top and Holloway Bank, West Bromwich.

"An ambulance and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.